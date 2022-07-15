AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
EPCL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.34%)
FCCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.88%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TPLP 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
TRG 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.29%)
WAVES 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 41.2 (0.99%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 69.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,349 Increased By 486.1 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
Pakistan

Secretary hails Saudi facilities for Pak Hujjaj

APP 15 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aftab Akbar Durrani on Thursday thanked Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and others for providing facilities to Pakistani Hujjaj during Hajj 2022.

In a statement, he thanked the Saudi government, its institutions and embassy in Pakistan for their commendable cooperation to Pakistani Hujjaj.

He said that, the overall Hajj arrangements were satisfactory despite some deficiencies.

Aftab Akbar Durrani said the government and the ministry worked hard for timely provision of facilities to Hajj Pilgrims during Hajj 2022.

He said the Hajj was, normally, announced by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in December every year and the Hajj policy was approved by cabinet in the same month - giving five to six months to ministry for hajj arrangements.

He said, this year, the Hajj and its expenditures were announced in April and May respectively. Overnight the Ministry finalized the Hajj policy and, despite shortage of time, ministry got its approval from the cabinet on May 24 through circulation.

The Secretary said, due to extra hard work put in by the ministry and the Hajj mission Jeddah, the first hajj flight was left for Madinah Munawwarah on June 6.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Pak Hujjaj Saudi facilities

