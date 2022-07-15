Liaquatpur train accident: PR pays compensation to victim on Federal Ombudsman’s directive

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ombudsman had directed Pakistan Railways (PR) to submit compliance report for the settlement of death compensation within 30 days, which was announced by Government of Pakistan for the victims of Liaquatpur train accident occurred in 2019.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, after the intervention of Federal Ombudsman, Pakistan railways paid the death compensation of Rs 1.5 million to the complainant, Shahid Imran husband of late Rubina Yasmeen who died in Tezgam train accident of Liaquatpur.

Shahid Imran resident of Jhelum filed a complaint against Pakistan Railways in which he claimed the payment of compensation in respect of his late wife who died in train accident due to fire eruption in 2019.

During case proceeding, representative of the Agency informed that Pakistan Railways had signed an agreement with Postal Life Insurance (PLI) for payment of death compensations in case of any such train accident.

He further informed that Pakistan Railways had already written a letter to PLI for payment of death compensation to the complainant.

The complainant has confirmed receipt thereof and thanked the Federal Ombudsman for his kind intervention due to which he has received the compensation money after 2 and half years.