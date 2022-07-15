Qasim Suri’s car meets accident near Darya Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri’s car on Thursday got involved in an accident.

Sharing the video on social networking site Instagram, Qasim Suri wrote that while driving from Lahore in connection with the by-election campaign, his car met with an accident near Darya Khan.

He further wrote that thanks to be Almighty Allah that he including Secretary General PTI Lahore District Zubair Khan Niazi, Chaudhry Zia and Nawaz were safe in the car. Qasim Suri’s driver said the vehicle overturned after its tyre burst and collided with the car coming from the opposite side. Meanwhile, the police said Qasim Suri has received minor injuries in the road crash.

The driver further said that the accident occurred after skidding of the vehicle due to the slippery road after recent heavy rainfall.

Upon receiving the information, rescue and police teams reached the spot and shifted Qasim Suri and the driver to a nearby hospital.