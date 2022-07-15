Two boys drown in Mangla reservoir

MIRPUR (AJK): Two local lads drowned in Mangla dam reservoir in this lake-city of Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday. Both of the bodies have been recovered after immediate hectic measures by the local rescue workers and the villagers.

Ill-fated 18-year-old Shahzeb Maqbool s/o Maqbool Hussain Baloch r/o New City Mirpur and Farhad Imtiaz s/o Imtiaz of almost the same age, lost their lives during abortive attempt of swimming at Bohar Colony pocket of the Mangla lake near Sangoat locality of Mirpur city, police said while talking to APP Thursday.