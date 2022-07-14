AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
EPCL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.34%)
FCCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.88%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TPLP 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
TRG 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.29%)
WAVES 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 41.2 (0.99%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 69.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,349 Increased By 486.1 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Twitter down for thousands of users globally

Reuters 14 Jul, 2022

Twitter Inc was down for thousands of users across the globe on Thursday, its first such outage since February, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 50,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Twitter in the United States, according to the website. Users in other countries including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil and Italy also reported issues.

The outage comes days after Twitter sued Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the company and asked a Delaware court to order the world’s richest person to complete the takeover.

Musk makes meme on Twitter legal threat after scrapping $44bn deal

The outage began around 8:00 ET and prevented users from logging into the micro-blogging site on desktops and mobile phones.

It was not clear what caused the outage. Users were getting an error message: “Tweets aren’t loading right now.” Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but its status dashboard indicated that all systems were operational.

The company had suffered another widespread outage in February that it blamed on a software glitch.

Other big technology companies have also been hit by outages in the past year, with a near six-hour interruption keeping Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of the reach billions of users in October.

Notorious for outages in its early years, Twitter used to use its popular “Fail Whale” illustration, a beluga being lifted by birds, for such incidents but discontinued the logo in 2013.

Twitter’s case against India crucial to internet’s future: Washington Post

Those who could use Twitter jokingly blamed the outage on Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc. “Elon Musk creates Twitter outage,” one user tweeted.

Twitter shares were marginally down at $36.60 before the bell on Thursday.

Elon Musk Twitter Inc Tesla Inc Twitter deal

Comments

1000 characters

Twitter down for thousands of users globally

KSE-100 up 1.16% as market cheers revival of IMF programme

Stage set to bring Pakistan out of economic difficulty, says PM Shehbaz after IMF nod

Pakistan's rupee closes with marginal gain against US dollar

US, Israel sign joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear weaponry

PML-N cannot win Punjab by-polls even with 'umpires' help: Imran Khan

I will seek federal cabinet's permission to arrest Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

‘Landmark judgement’: law minister hails SC verdict on Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling

Oil prices fall ahead of potential large U.S. rate hike

Japanese dairy giant looks to enhance stake in Pakistan's NutriCo Morinaga for $56.6mn

Shehryar Afridi removed as chairman of Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir

Read more stories