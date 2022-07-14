AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
EPCL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.34%)
FCCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.88%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TPLP 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
TRG 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.29%)
WAVES 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 41.2 (0.99%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 69.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,349 Increased By 486.1 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 12 dead in Russian strikes on central Ukraine town: emergency services

AFP 14 Jul, 2022

KYIV: Kyiv said Thursday that Russian shelling on a central Ukraine town had left at least 12 people dead including one child and sparked a large blaze being fought by dozens of rescue workers.

The emergency services said there are “12 dead, including one baby, and 25 wounded,” following the strikes in Vinnytsia.

It said that 90 emergency service personnel were on the scene working to put out a fire sparked by the attack.

Images distributed by officials showed the burnt skeletons of several upturned cars next to a gutted building held up by charred metal frames, with brown smoke billowing from the impact site.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky lashed out at Moscow in the aftermath describing Russia as “a killer country. A terrorist country.”

“Every day, Russia kills civilians, kills Ukrainian children, carries out missile attack on civilian facilities where there is no military target. What is this if not an open act of terrorism?” the Ukraine leader said in a statement on social media.

Yellen says Russia’s war in Ukraine ‘greatest challenge’ to global economy

Rescue workers in overalls and red and yellow helmets were shown carrying hoses to extinguish the flames.

One of the damaged buildings was a shop that offers household services, like clothing and shoe repairs.

Central Ukraine in recent months has been seen as a relative safe haven compared to the eastern Donbas region, where fierce fighting between Moscow and Kyiv has seen Russia capture several industrial cities.

Vinnytsia, with an estimated population of 660,000 people, lies around 250 kilometres (155 miles) southeast of the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia and Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

At least 12 dead in Russian strikes on central Ukraine town: emergency services

Stage set to bring Pakistan out of economic difficulty, says PM Shehbaz after IMF nod

IMF announces staff-level agreement with Pakistan

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers gain against US dollar after IMF news

‘Landmark judgement’: law minister hails SC verdict on Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling

Oil prices drop ahead of potential large US rate hike

Japanese dairy giant looks to enhance stake in Pakistan's NutriCo Morinaga for $56.6mn

Pakistan ready for revolution through elections or Sri Lankan model: Fawad

Banking sector: deposits, advances post double-digit growth YoY in June

Crypto platform Celsius files for US bankruptcy

Traders propose major changes in Finance Act

Read more stories