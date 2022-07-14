Party headquarters in Lahore: PPP workers welcome Zardari’s decision

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab is all set to extend a warm reception to Asif Ali Zardari on his decision to make Lahore as headquarters of the party.

Information Secretary PPP Punjab Shahzad Cheema said the party workers are exuberant over the decision and believe that the party would be strengthened in terms of organisation with permanent stay of Zardari in the city.

He said the party workers have welcomed the decision and they are waiting anxiously for the arrival of their great leader.

According to him, the commitment of making Lahore as party’s stronghold by Zardari has won the hearts of party workers and they are ready to make his Gulberg residence as their second home.

It may be noted that the former president had assured his party workers of spending maximum time in Punjab to revive the party.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at Bilawal House, he had told his party workers that he would be sitting in Punjab from now onwards to do politics to revive the party with their help.

Zardari had also made his presence sure in December 2021 during the by-polls in NA-133, an old stronghold of the party in the city, when party’s candidate Aslam Gill had secured over 30,000 votes in the wake of a strong canvassing at mass level.

