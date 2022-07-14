Fawad, Elahi hopeful of victory in by-elections

LAHORE: Criticising the arrests in constituencies of by-elections, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi warned the rulers to abstain from rigging in the by-elections scheduled for July 17 in Punjab.

He said this during a meeting with PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and Umer Srafraz Cheema, who met him on Wednesday. During the meeting, they discussed strategy for the bye-elections. Various other issues regarding political situation in Punjab also came under discussion.

Elahi said on the occasion that the sitting rulers had given unprecedented inflation to the people which rendered their lives miserable.

He said the people have recognized true faces of both father and son and they would have to go home. Regarding resignation of ministers, he said this would not make any difference. On July 17, there will be end of politics of lotacracy, as all the “lotas” (dissidents) are facing defeat in the bye-election.

Fawad Ch said on the occasion all the surveys are announcing victory of PTI candidates.

The PTI activists would foil all the rigging plans of the rulers. He hoped that the Election Commission would take notice of intervention of Punjab government in the bye-election.

