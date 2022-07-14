PM takes notice of NJHEP fault

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while taking notice of a technical fault in Neelum-Jhelum HydroElectric Project (NJHEP), directed authorities concerned to restore the project at the earliest.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, to review progress on the rehabilitation work of the project.

The prime minister was informed that the closure of 3.5-km long Tailrace Water Tunnel affected power generation from the powerhouse, which caused hurdle in supplying 969 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

Taking stern notice of the incident, he directed the relevant authorities to immediately probe into the incident with the help of authorized international bodies and complete the restoration work of the plant as soon as possible.

The prime minister said that we are bringing in an effective mechanism of pre-qualification and third-party monitoring and evaluation of companies to ensure transparency and quality in development works.

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022