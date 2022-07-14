Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘13 NAB officers transferred’

INP 14 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairperson Zahir Shah on Wednesday approved the transfer of 13 directors, including those who were probing senior PML-N leaders in corruption cases, sources privy to the matter said.

According to a statement issued by NAB, the names of the officers on the list include NAB Lahore Director Intelligence Muhammad Asghar, Aftab Ahmed, Khawar Ilyas, and NAB Lahore Director Administration Nadeem Shah.

NAB Director Intelligence Asghar, who arrested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has been transferred from Lahore to Sukkur, said the sources.

Sources added that Aftab Ahmed and Khawar Ilyas, who were included in the list, were investigating Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique as well as Nisar Ahmed Cheema and former principal secretary to the prime minister Fawad Hassan.

NAB Shehbaz Sharif Khawaja Saad Rafique corruption cases Zahir Shah

Comments

1000 characters

‘13 NAB officers transferred’

Traders propose major changes in Finance Act

Global economy: IMF says outlook has ‘darkened significantly’

15pc cut in oil prices recommended

Development budget for FY2022-23: Finance Division issues strategy for release of funds

MoF makes guidelines on lending to provinces, PSEs

Govt raises Rs506bn from sale of MTBs

Floods have killed 165, injured 171 people so far: NDMA

Detailed judgment issued: Suri’s ruling infringed Opposition’s rights: SC

Coal import for power generation: Pakistan’s delegation to visit Afghanistan on 17th

PC chairman Ahmed quits

Read more stories