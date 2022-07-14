‘13 NAB officers transferred’

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairperson Zahir Shah on Wednesday approved the transfer of 13 directors, including those who were probing senior PML-N leaders in corruption cases, sources privy to the matter said.

According to a statement issued by NAB, the names of the officers on the list include NAB Lahore Director Intelligence Muhammad Asghar, Aftab Ahmed, Khawar Ilyas, and NAB Lahore Director Administration Nadeem Shah.

NAB Director Intelligence Asghar, who arrested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has been transferred from Lahore to Sukkur, said the sources.

Sources added that Aftab Ahmed and Khawar Ilyas, who were included in the list, were investigating Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique as well as Nisar Ahmed Cheema and former principal secretary to the prime minister Fawad Hassan.