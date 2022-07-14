Post-Hajj operations of PIA to begin today

KARACHI: PIA post-Hajj operation of bringing back Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia will be commenced from July 14, 2022.

According to the details, the first post-Hajj flight PK 732 to reach Karachi from Jeddah in the early hours of Thursday morning and the second post Hajj flight to reach it Lahore by PK 739, followed by flights arriving the same day to Multan, Islamabad and Peshawar. Five flights will reach Pakistan on the first day of post-Hajj operation.

PIA will operate more than 154 post-Hajj flights to bring back more than 28,000 Hujjaj to Pakistan. PIA will bring back 17,200 Hujjaj under ‘Government Hajj Scheme’ and more than 10, 800 of private Hajj Scheme.

The airline’s post Hajj operation, which commenced from Thursday 14 July, will conclude on August 13.

PIA spokesman said this year on the instructions of Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, PIA has made special arrangements for the convenience of Hujjaj and has also introduced city check- in facility, where Hujjaj of Government Hajj Scheme will be able to get their boarding cards prior to reaching the airport and will just book their luggage and go to immigration counters. This facility will save time of Hujjaj who previously had to reach airports 12 hours prior to their flight departure.

