‘Work on Dhabeji SEZ to start by next month’

KARACHI: “The development work on Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) will start by next month”.

This was stated by Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar while talking to the local investors of the province at his office on Wednesday.

He said that ADP scheme of 10 million gallon supply of water to the zone had also been included in current ADP and the work on provision of gas supply to Dhabeji SEZ was almost 95 percent completed, besides steps for the supply of electricty to Dhabeji SEZ were also under progress.

Naveed Qamar said Dhabeji SEZ, consisted of 1530 acre of land, will be developed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and will generate huge amount of revenue to the government exchequer.

Furthermore he said the investors that keeping in view of bright chances of success of this unique SEZ, the Sindh government is also working for a provision of more 1500 acre of land to Dhabeji SEZ.

He said that Dhabeji SEZ would not only promote industrial and economic activity but it would also provide thousands of employment opportunities in the province.

