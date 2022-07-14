NH&MP returns Rs5.83m to passengers overcharged during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) returned Rs5.83 million to passengers who were overcharged during the Eid season. Additionally, 4,077 public service vehicles were fined for overcharging and 17,499 were fined for overloading.

A spokesperson of the NH&MP stated that NH&MP Inspector General (IG) Khalid Mahmood had issued strict directions in this regard.

Following these directives, the motorways personnel remained vigilant and took prompt actions. These initiatives are a continuation of the NHMP’s “#NoMore campaign” that has delivered promising results.

Over 2,000 vehicles have been chased, stopped, and fined, while spotters, variable messaging sign boards, and manned toll plazas have also complimented enforcement of the law.

