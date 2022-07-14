Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NH&MP returns Rs5.83m to passengers overcharged during Eid holidays

Recorder Report 14 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) returned Rs5.83 million to passengers who were overcharged during the Eid season. Additionally, 4,077 public service vehicles were fined for overcharging and 17,499 were fined for overloading.

A spokesperson of the NH&MP stated that NH&MP Inspector General (IG) Khalid Mahmood had issued strict directions in this regard.

Following these directives, the motorways personnel remained vigilant and took prompt actions. These initiatives are a continuation of the NHMP’s “#NoMore campaign” that has delivered promising results.

Over 2,000 vehicles have been chased, stopped, and fined, while spotters, variable messaging sign boards, and manned toll plazas have also complimented enforcement of the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Eid holidays NH&MP Khalid Mahmood

Comments

1000 characters

NH&MP returns Rs5.83m to passengers overcharged during Eid holidays

Traders propose major changes in Finance Act

Global economy: IMF says outlook has ‘darkened significantly’

15pc cut in oil prices recommended

Development budget for FY2022-23: Finance Division issues strategy for release of funds

MoF makes guidelines on lending to provinces, PSEs

Govt raises Rs506bn from sale of MTBs

Floods have killed 165, injured 171 people so far: NDMA

Detailed judgment issued: Suri’s ruling infringed Opposition’s rights: SC

Coal import for power generation: Pakistan’s delegation to visit Afghanistan on 17th

PC chairman Ahmed quits

Read more stories