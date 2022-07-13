AGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
Business & Finance

SAS and pilot unions set to resume talks as strike enters 10th day

Reuters 13 Jul, 2022

STOCKHOLM: Scandinavian airline SAS and unions representing pilots on strike are resuming talks at 0800 GMT on Wednesday in the Swedish capital, mediator Jan Sjolin said.

Pilots employed at SAS Scandinavia went on strike on July 4 after negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement broke down, forcing the long-struggling airline to cancel more than 1,200 flights at the height of the Nordic holiday travel season.

“We hope that we can solve this and that we can end this strike. That is why we are here,” Roger Klokset, from the union representing Norwegian SAS pilots, told reporters upon arrival at the site of the negotiations in Stockholm.

A SAS spokesperson declined to comment on the content or expected outcome of the talks.

Global airlines chief slams new Heathrow restrictions

SAS has said the strike will cost it $10 million to $13 million per day and had hastened its decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it sought breathing space to restructure its loss-making business.

The carrier had on Wednesday cancelled 242 flights, or 75% of those scheduled, according to FlightAware.

