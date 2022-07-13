AGL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
ANL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 76.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
EFERT 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.33%)
EPCL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.76%)
FCCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FLYNG 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
KEL 2.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.93%)
OGDC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.61%)
PAEL 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PRL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
TELE 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 19.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
TRG 77.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.91%)
UNITY 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
WAVES 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,063 Decreased By -25.1 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,343 Decreased By -1.2 (-0%)
KSE30 15,718 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Taking charge of DC United not a backward step, says Rooney

Reuters 13 Jul, 2022

Wayne Rooney said taking over as head coach of DC United was not a “backward step” after the Major League Soccer club confirmed the former Manchester United and England forward’s appointment on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old, who played for DC United from 2018 to 2019, stepped down as manager of Derby County last month after a turbulent 17-month spell that saw the English club relegated to the third tier amid financial trouble.

Interim DC United manager Chad Ashton will remain in charge until Rooney receives his work visa, with his coaching staff set to be announced later. “I’ve seen a few articles, certainly back in England, on this being a possible backward step in my managerial career,” Rooney told reporters.

Former Man United, Portugal star Nani joins Melbourne Victory

“I really find that a bit disrespectful to this league.” Rooney said his time at Derby had helped him develop as a coach and a manager.

“And to come here back to the MLS, back to DC United was an exciting challenge for me, something which I feel can develop me as a coach,” he added.

Rooney was made full-time manager at Derby in January 2021 following a successful stint as interim player-manager the previous season.

He resigned last month, saying that he hoped Derby would be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the turmoil at the club.

“Of course, I’m an ambitious person. One day I want to manage at the top level, and this is part of that process,” Rooney said.

“But also the connection I’ve got with the club. I’ve been here before and there isn’t another MLS team I would’ve gone to other than DC United. So I’m proud to be here as manager.”

As a player, Rooney scored 253 goals for Manchester United and won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with the club.

He is the England national team’s record scorer with 53 goals. DC United are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference with 17 points from as many games.

They were thrashed 7-0 by Philadelphia Union in their last game and next host Columbus Crew.

Manchester United English club Wayne Rooney

Comments

1000 characters

Taking charge of DC United not a backward step, says Rooney

FBR: cost of GST exemption 49.9pc of tax expenditure

IPPs shareholders: PPIB urges PD to help reinstate tax on dividends

12th Year Book of NBFI, MAP to be unveiled tomorrow

Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives amid protests, Rajapaksa dominance ends

Statement of accounts: ECP gives political parties a deadline

Oil edges higher; market wary of US inflation data

Protection against climate change fundamental right of citizens: SC

Post-Hajj flight operation to commence from 15th

Euro strikes dollar parity as eurozone recession fears mount

US, Japan agree to tackle currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

Read more stories