AGL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
ANL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 76.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
EFERT 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.11%)
EPCL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.76%)
FCCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FLYNG 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
KEL 2.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.93%)
OGDC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.61%)
PAEL 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PRL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
TELE 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 19.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
TRG 77.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.91%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.2%)
WAVES 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,063 Decreased By -25.1 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,343 Decreased By -1.2 (-0%)
KSE30 15,718 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.06%)
Indian shares rise as oil crash soothes inflation worries

Reuters 13 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by consumer stocks, as plunge in oil prices provided some relief to the country that saw unrelenting inflation in June.

India’s annual consumer inflation remained painfully above the 7% mark, beyond the central bank’s tolerance band for a sixth month in a row, official data showed on Tuesday, raising prospects of more rate hikes by central bank next month.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.5% at 16,133, as of 0347 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.53% to 54,154.32.

The Nifty fast moving consumer index rose 0.8%, while the public sector bank index gained 1.1%.

Indian shares drop on caution ahead of inflation data

Global benchmark Brent crude tumbled $7 on Tuesday to settle below $100 a barrel for the first time in three months.

India, world’s third largest importer of oil benefits from fall in crude prices as it brings down imported inflation in the country.

Now market focus is on US consumer price index due later in the day, to gauge the path of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Shares of HCL Technologies fell 2.3% after the IT services provider missed quarterly profit estimates.

