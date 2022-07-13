Justice Aamer takes oath as acting CJ of IHC

ISLAMABAD: Justice Aamer Farooq Tuesday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani administered the oath in a simple but dignified ceremony held at the Islamabad High Court building.

The judges of IHC and district judiciary, senior lawyers, Law Officers and President of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) attended the ceremony.

