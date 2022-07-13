16th death anniversary of Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi observed

LAHORE: Renowned Urdu poet, journalist, literary critic, dramatist and short story writer Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi’s 16th death anniversary was observed on Sunday.

He was born on 20th November, 1916 in the village Anga of Khushab District of Punjab province.

He was given Pride of Performance, Pakistan Academy of Letters’ lifetime achievement award, as well as the country’s highest civil honour, Sitara-i-Imtiaz. Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi also worked as a script writer for Radio Pakistan.

He died at the age of 89 on July 10, 2006 in Lahore.

