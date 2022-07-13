Victory of PTI on July 17 certain: Yasmin

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the victory of PTI on July 17 was certain; “The whole nation was standing behind PTI Chairman Imran Khan.”

She expressed these views while presiding over a party meeting regarding by-elections held here on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the preparations for the election campaigns and arrangements for the polling day. PTI leaders Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, Mohammad Ahmed Chatha and Dr Atifuddin were present in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, Dr Rashid said that PTI will defeat the imported government with the power of the people’s votes. “By defeating the PML-N, we will bury its negative politics forever,” she added.

