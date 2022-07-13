July 17 by-elections: Awais Leghari quits minister’s office to convass for party

LAHORE: Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari, who is PML-N Secretary General Punjab, has resigned from the office of provincial minister ahead of July 17 by-elections in the province.

Awais Leghari shared his resignation on his official Twitter handle. He requested Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz to accept his resignation and said that he will continue to work in the best interest of Pakistan and PML-N.

It may be noted that the Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique had earlier tendered their resignation from their respective ministries. Sources claimed that these resignations are aimed at actively participating in the by-election campaign of the party candidates, as being a minister; they cannot join the election campaign.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz is currently spearheading bye-election campaign for the party candidates.

She is addressing public meetings in the provincial constituencies and also announced that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will soon announce huge relief for the masses. She is expected to conclude this campaign from Lahore. The focus of the PML-N is to get maximum seats out of 20 seats in bye-elections scheduled to be held on July 17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022