Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

July 17 by-elections: Awais Leghari quits minister’s office to convass for party

Recorder Report 13 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari, who is PML-N Secretary General Punjab, has resigned from the office of provincial minister ahead of July 17 by-elections in the province.

Awais Leghari shared his resignation on his official Twitter handle. He requested Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz to accept his resignation and said that he will continue to work in the best interest of Pakistan and PML-N.

It may be noted that the Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique had earlier tendered their resignation from their respective ministries. Sources claimed that these resignations are aimed at actively participating in the by-election campaign of the party candidates, as being a minister; they cannot join the election campaign.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz is currently spearheading bye-election campaign for the party candidates.

She is addressing public meetings in the provincial constituencies and also announced that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will soon announce huge relief for the masses. She is expected to conclude this campaign from Lahore. The focus of the PML-N is to get maximum seats out of 20 seats in bye-elections scheduled to be held on July 17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

by elections PMLN Khawaja Salman Rafique Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari

Comments

1000 characters

July 17 by-elections: Awais Leghari quits minister’s office to convass for party

FBR: cost of GST exemption 49.9pc of tax expenditure

IPPs shareholders: PPIB urges PD to help reinstate tax on dividends

12th Year Book of NBFI, MAP to be unveiled tomorrow

Euro strikes dollar parity as eurozone recession fears mount

Statement of accounts: ECP gives political parties a deadline

Protection against climate change fundamental right of citizens: SC

Post-Hajj flight operation to commence from 15th

US, Japan agree to tackle currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

China says SE Asia nations should avoid becoming ‘chess pieces’

US drone strike kills Islamic State Syria chief: Pentagon

Read more stories