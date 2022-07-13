Local delegations call on Rana Sanaullah

Brecorder Logo
FAISALABAD: Different delegations called on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan at his office and discussed their problems, here on Tuesday.

The minister assured the delegates of resolving all their outstanding issues and also issued necessary directions to authorities concerned in this regard.

The delegation of Anjuman Kashtkaran Faisalabad was comprised of President Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, general secretary Rana Muhammad Khan, Tariq Aslam, Dr Farooq Azam, Dr Shagufta Gill and Rana Abid Ali. The farmers complained about shortage of fertilizer and its sale in black market.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan directed Deputy Commissioner Lt Suhail Ashraf (retd) to take notice of the situation and ensure fertilizer to farmers on government fixed rates.

He said that maximum per acre production of different commodities was the top most priority of the government for which farmers were being facilitated.

