NTDC ensures uninterrupted power supply during Eid-ul-Azha

Press Release 13 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The Managing Director NTDC Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan spent a busy day at his office on the last holiday of Eid-ul-Azha.

He was briefed how, under his directions, the NTDC was able to provide uninterrupted power supply to all Distribution Companies (DISCOs) during these days.

It is worth mentioning that in compliance of directions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), NTDC had chalked out a plan and formed teams to ensure continuous power supply and the MD NTDC personally monitored the power situation across the country. He appreciated the engineering and operational staff that remained alert at different grid stations throughout the country.

Moreover, he also held a number of meetings and issued directions for quick completion of all pending matters.

