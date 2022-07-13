Brecorder Logo
Hackers posing as Merkel target ECB’s Lagarde

Reuters 13 Jul, 2022

FRANKFURT: Unidentified hackers attempted to trick European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde into letting them open a messaging app account in her name by posing as former German chancellor Angela Merkel, a German source said on Tuesday.

The plot was quickly foiled without any information being compromised, an ECB spokesperson said.

“We can confirm that there was an attempted cyber incident recently involving the president,” the ECB spokesperson said. “It was identified and halted quickly. No information was compromised. We have nothing more to say as an investigation is ongoing.” The incident was first reported by Business Insider.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters hackers pretending to be Merkel messaged Lagarde asking her to disclose an authentication code that would have enabled them to open a WhatsApp account linked to the ECB chief’s phone number. There was no official confirmation of this.

In a letter dated July 4 and seen by Reuters, Germany’s domestic intelligence agency and Federal Office for Information Security warned German lawmakers that such a scheme was under way but without naming either of the targets.

Angela Merkel European Central Bank Christine Lagarde hackers

