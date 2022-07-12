AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

BTS documentary series, concert coming to Disney streaming services

Reuters 12 Jul, 2022
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Walt Disney Co announced a deal on Monday that will bring a documentary series and concert featuring K-pop band BTS to the company's streaming services.

The series will debut next year and include music and footage of the South Korean group from the past nine years. Called "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star," it will showcase "the daily lives, thoughts and plans" of the group's members "as they prepare for their second chapter," Disney said in a statement.

Last month, BTS announced the band was taking a break while members worked on solo projects read more.

Shares of BTS label tumble after band announces break

Disney said the programming would be released globally on its streaming services, including on Disney+. Its other streaming platforms include Hulu and Disney+Hotstar.

The company did not say which services would carry the programming in which markets.

K-pop pioneers BTS's time-out leaves fans tearful, investors irate

The agreement with BTS management company HYBE also allows for Disney to run a recording of a stadium concert in Los Angeles in November 2021, the group's first performance before fans after a two-year interruption forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the deal includes a reality show called "In the Soop: Friendcation" and featuring V from BTS, "Itaewon Class" TV star Seo-jun Park, "Parasite" movie actor Woo-shik Choi, singer and actor Hyung-sik Park and rapper Peakboy.

K-pop group BTS promotes new album with New York pop-up shop

The show would follow the five friends "venturing on a surprise trip" and "enjoying a variety of leisure and fun activities," Disney said.

Disney also would introduce new programming from other HYBE artists over the next few years, the statement said.

Disney+ BTS Hulu

Comments

1000 characters

BTS documentary series, concert coming to Disney streaming services

PM Shehbaz asks civic authorities to remain alert ahead of new monsoon spell

Imran Khan claims CEC colluding with PML-N to rig Punjab by-polls

PMD says another strong monsoon spell expected between July 14-17

EU freezes Russian assets worth $13.8 billion: Commission

Biden seeks to persuade Saudi Arabia to pump more oil as prices soar

Oil slides on strong dollar and weaker demand outlook

Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate climbs to 5-month high

Sri Lanka president hits airport standoff in escape attempt

Japan bids sombre farewell to slain Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving premier

India rupee at record low tracking weak Asian peers, shares

Read more stories