Netherlands captain Van Veenendaal ruled out of Euros with shoulder injury

Reuters 11 Jul, 2022

Netherlands captain and goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal will miss the rest of the Women’s European Championship after suffering a shoulder injury in their 1-1 draw with Sweden at the weekend, the Dutch team announced on Monday.

Van Veenendaal, who won the Golden Glove at the 2019 World Cup and was part of the team’s Euro triumph in 2017, was forced off in the 22nd minute of Saturday’s match.

The defending champions said that Van Veenendaal will return to the Netherlands on Monday, with Jacintha Weimar replacing her in the squad.

“It is terrible news. First of all for Sari, but also for our whole team,” said coach Mark Parsons.

“Sari is much more than a player in our squad. She is our captain and a very important leader. We will miss her terribly.”

The team also said that defender Aniek Nouwen injured her ankle during the game against Sweden and is expected to miss Wednesday’s match against Portugal.

Pogba returns to Juventus after leaving Manchester United

“She will remain with the squad and will work on her recovery,” the statement said.

