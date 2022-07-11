AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
UK finance minister Zahawi promises to publish tax returns if chosen to be PM

Reuters 11 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s finance minister Nadhim Zahawi, who is running to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said on Monday he would publish his tax return annually if he becomes leader.

Candidates to replace Boris Johnson jostle in packed race

“I will publish my accounts annually. That’s the right thing to do,” Zahawi told Sky News, after newspapers reported his tax affairs were being investigated by the authorities. He said neither he nor his wife had never benefited from an offshore trust, or had nom-domiciled tax status.

UK finance minister Zahawi Nadhim Zahawi

