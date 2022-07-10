KE requests citizens to maintain safe distance from poles, street lights

KARACHI: Spokesperson, K-Electric while expressing sympathies over the three unfortunate incidents across Karachi on Saturday, categorically stated there was no utility infrastructure involved in these regretful accidents. The incidents were reported at Korangi, Al-Asif Square, and Baldia Sawat Colony and occurred inside homes or shops.

Reiterating caution amid more forecast for rain, KE requested citizens to continue maintaining a safe distance from all poles and street lights, especially in areas with standing water after the recent heavy rain spell. Tying of sacrificial animals to poles must also be avoided for their safety.

