Covid positivity ratio declines

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday reported as many as 732 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed.

According to the National Institute of Health, 22,568 Covid tests were conducted across the country in past 24 hours, out of which 732 turned out to be positive.

The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio remained 3.24 percent, according to the report, showing a decline from Friday.

Moreover, seven Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, said NIH, adding that 158 people were in critical condition.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday had issued fresh guidelines in view of the upcoming Eidul Azha, urging people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent Covid-19 infection.

The forum advised the people to stay indoors during the Eid holidays and observe precautionary measures in view of the rising trend of Covid cases. “It has been advised to undertake minimal necessary travel during Eid holidays as the risk of a new wave was imminent”.

According to the NCOC, the Eid prayers should be offered at open spaces with Covid-19 protocols.

In case prayers are offered indoors, windows and doors of mosques be kept open for adequate ventilation.

The NCOC said that the Eid sermon should be kept brief and comprehensive with minors under 15 years of age, elderly citizens and those suffering from some illness be discouraged from attending congregational prayers.