DC underscores need for maintaining cleanliness

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Lt. Sohail Ashraf (Retd) has appealed to the members of District Peace Committee to spread the message from pulpit for maintain cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha and offal should handed over to the waste workers and do not throw offals, building materials and shoppers in the sewer lines so the cleanliness should be maintained on Eid-ul-Azha.

He presided over the meeting of the District Peace Committee at the District Collector’s Office and said that the district administration and concerned departments are using all possible means to provide clean environment to the citizens on Eid-ul-Azha and provide best services by WASA due to rains.

Appreciating the excellent services and cooperation of the Ulema, he said that they should maintain the atmosphere of religious harmony and peace even on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. He said that the role of Ulema is ideal for the promotion of religious harmony, tolerance, peace and brotherhood. He further said that on the issues related to sewerage system in some areas, he said that clear instructions have been issued to WASA to run all disposal stations on 24/7 generators and to keep the officers and staff active in the field.

During the meeting, CEO FWMC Bilal Feroz Joya also briefed the members of the peace committee on the Eid-ul-Azha cleaning plan and said that toll free number 1139 would be functional for registration of complaints by citizens where 16 lines would work.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaiser Abbas Rind, Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan and other officers were also present. Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Molana Riaz Kharal, Mufti Zia Madni, Syed Jaffar Naqvi, Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Aslam Bhalli, Abdul Rasheed, Mian Rashid Mehmood and others assured their full cooperation for the peace and Harmony on Eid-ul-Adha and pointed out some issues related to WASA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022