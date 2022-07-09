Spoke to COAS Bajwa about ANF's role in fake drugs case against me: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that former prime minister Imran Khan was the mastermind of the bogus drugs case against him, adding that he had spoken to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa about the Anti-Narcotics Force's (ANF) role in this regard.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader was arrested in a drug case in July 2019 by the ANF which claimed to have recovered 15kg of heroin from his vehicle.

A first information report was lodged under Section 9(C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years, along with a fine up to Rs1 million.

He was twice denied bail by the trial court but the Lahore High Court (LCH) released him on Dec 24, 2019.

In a series of tweets today, Sanaullah claimed that Imran was the mastermind of the bogus case while former adviser on accountability and interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar and former DG ANF were "complicit".

"Shahzad Akbar impelled the capital police to place a bag of 15-kilo heroin in my lodge which [they] refused to do so. All the proceedings were undertaken on the directives of the former premier who wanted me behind the bars due to his personal enmity," he said.

"I wrote and spoke to the COAS on ANF’s role in framing a spurious and mala fide case against me," he wrote.

A special court for the control of narcotic substances in Lahore has summoned the interior minister on July 23 for the framing of charges against him.