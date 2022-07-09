AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka’s Karunaratne, Kusal hold fort in second Australia Test

AFP Updated 09 Jul, 2022

GALLE: Sri Lanka lost one wicket before they survived an inspired spell of bowling from Australian quicks Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins on day two of the second Test on Saturday.

The hosts crawled to 65 for one at tea in response to Australia’s 364 in the first innings in Galle, but few spectators were watching from the stands, after a fresh outbreak of political unrest in the country.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, on 35, and Kusal Mendis, on 23, were batting at the break, with Sri Lanka still trailing by 299 runs.

Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow when Mitchell Starc’s pace bowling got Pathum Nissanka to edge the ball to gully, where Cameron Green took a good catch.

Cummins kept the batsmen on the back foot in his eight overs, bowling four maidens and giving away just 11 runs.

Nathan Lyon also kept a check on scoring before Karunaratne got two boundaries off the spinner in one over to ease some pressure.

Debutant spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took six wickets to help bowl out Australia in the first session of play after the tourists resumed on 298-5.

Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 145 after running out of partners on Saturday morning, having ended an 18-month century drought on Friday.

Jayasuriya, who took three wickets on the opening day, set a trap for overnight batsman Alex Carey, who miscued a reverse sweep to be caught at backward point for 28.

The left-arm spinner soon got Starc out for one to become the seventh Sri Lankan bowler to take five wickets in an innings on Test debut.

Jayasuriya was one of the three Sri Lankan players, along with Maheesh Theekshana and Kamindu Mendis, to be awarded a first Test cap following a Covid outbreak sidelining several members of the squad.

There were barely any spectators at Galle for the second day’s play, with the host country embroiled in public unrest arising from its painful economic crisis.

The session began with hundreds of protesters looking down on the Galle fort to demand the resignation of Sri Lanka’s president – who fled his home on Saturday shortly before an angry crowd stormed his residence.

Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after a crushing opening win inside three days during last week’s first Test.

australia Sri Lanka Test match Prabath Jayasuriya Test debut

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka’s Karunaratne, Kusal hold fort in second Australia Test

ECC informed about the ‘benefit’ of proposed move: Hike in gas tariffs likely to yield Rs666bn revenue

US, China top diplomats voice cautious hope in rare talks

Spoke to COAS Bajwa about ANF's role in fake drugs case against me: Rana Sanaullah

Heavy rainfall devastates Pakistan's cities

5 dead, 7 injured in road accident at Shakargarh

India fines Amnesty nearly $8 million after funding probe

Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe returns to Tokyo

Russians try to advance in east Ukraine; war in G20 spotlight

PTI releases ‘report card’ on PDM govt’s performance

GST exemption to pharma industry costs FBR over Rs101bn

Read more stories