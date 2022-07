Rana Jabbar assumes charge as acting NTDC MD

LAHORE: In pursuance of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) notification, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has taken over as acting Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on stop gap arrangement on 7th July 2022.

Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan did BSc/BE from University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan, MS Engineering from University of Wollongong Australia and PhD from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) Australia.

He rendered service over 30 years of extensive experience of power sector. He has served in power sector including NTDC on key appointments like Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), GM (Project Delivery / GSC) North, GM (Technical), GM (TSG) and GM Asset Management North. He also served as CEO FESCO, CEO IESCO, Chief Operating Officer Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and CEO AEDB.

