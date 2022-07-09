By-polls on 17th: Elahi confident of winning all seats

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that PTI and PML are jointly preparing for bye-elections and Insha-Allah, they will win all the 20 seats on July 17.

The people have rejected the deviant members, he said, adding: “The time is not far when we will take back our snatched mandate from the PML-N.”

In a statement, Elahi said that Hamza Shahbaz has recanted the oath given in the Supreme Court. “We demand that the Supreme Court should also take notice of the appointments, transfers and funds released for development works as the Election Commission has taken immediate action against Hamza Shahbaz’s Roshan Ghar scheme and stopped it,” Elahi said, adding: “As per media reports, trucks of utility stores were distributing goods to voters outside the offices of PML-N candidates, which was a clear violation of the Election Code of Conduct.”

He further said that the workers in the by-elections should guard their votes at the polling stations till the results come out because the PML-N can never win without rigging and fake results.

PTI’s graph is very high in the bye-elections in Lahore and other districts, deviant members look helpless and helpless in their constituencies, they do not have the courage to face the people, he added. He said that Imran Khan is the only hope of the nation who will save the people from this corrupt and bogus government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022