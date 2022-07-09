AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
NBP extends support to blind cricket council

Recorder Report 09 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: In order to promote inclusion and diversity in sports in the country, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has presented a cheque of Rs 1.5 million to the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC).

Rehmat Ali Hasnie, the acting president of NBP, handed over the cheque to Salman Tariq Bukhari, the operations director of PBCC. Ms Naushaba Shahzad, the bank’s EVP and (A) Group Head, Inclusive Development Group, and Mirza Babur Baig, EVP and Divisional Head CSR, were present on the occasion.

The PBCC is a founding member of the World Blind Cricket Council and manages affairs and activities of the blind cricketers in Pakistan. Since its establishment in 1997, the council has been organising national and international tours of talented but visually impaired cricketers in the country.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Rehmat Ali Hasnie said that NBP, as the nation’s bank, has always believed in reaching out and supporting talent across all segments of society, including “differently-abled” athletes.

He said that NBP is proud of its 12-year association with the T-20 Blind Cricket Tournament in Pakistan which has showcased some of the country’s most talented cricketers. It is quite admirable that PBCC is now focusing on building a team of female players.

“We are optimistic that other organisations will also step forward and help ‘differently-abled’ players to play a positive role in society and set an example for all,” he added.

