Jul 09, 2022
Edhi remembered

INP 09 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The 6th death anniversary of prominent philanthropist and humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi was observed on Friday.

Abdul Sattar Edhi was born on February 28, 1928, in Gujarat before partition of the sub-continent. He started welfare services in Pakistan in 1951.

He established World s largest volunteer ambulance network along with shelters for homeless people and animals and orphanages across the country.

Many international and national awards, including Asian Noble, the Lenin Peace Prize and Nishan-e-Imtiaz were bestowed upon him in recognition of his services for humanity.

Edhi Foundation has provided relief in Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Iran, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Croatia, Indonesia and the United States after Hurricane Katrina.

He breathed his last on this day in 2016 at the age of 88 in Karachi.

