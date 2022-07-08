AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel PM, defence minister talk to Abbas ahead of Biden visit

AFP 08 Jul, 2022

RAMALLAH: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas spoke with Israel’s prime minister after a rare meeting with the Jewish state’s defence minister, Israeli officials said Friday, days ahead of US President Joe Biden’s regional visit.

The phone call between Abbas and Prime Minister Yair Lapid took place early on Friday, according to a statement by the premier’s office, and was the first conversation between the two leaders since Lapid took over from Naftali Bennett last week.

“The two spoke about the continuation of cooperation and the need to ensure quiet and calm,” Lapid’s office said.

The telephone call came shortly after a rare meeting between Israel’s Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Abbas in Ramallah, headquarters of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank, six months after the two officials last held talks in Israel.

Gantz travelled to Ramallah to mark the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha and “discuss security and civilian coordination ahead of the visit of US President Biden to Israel,” Gantz’s office said in a brief statement.

Macron urges new Israel PM to make historical peace with Palestinians

The meeting came less than a week before Biden visits as part of his first Middle East tour as US president.

Abbas “stressed the importance of creating a political horizon” between Israelis and Palestinians and “the need to create a (positive) atmosphere before the visit of President Biden,” the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

“The meeting was conducted in positive terms,” Gantz’s office said. “The parties discussed regional civilian and security challenges (and) agreed to continue security coordination and to avoid activities that may cause instability.”

Abbas and Gantz, a former army chief of staff who heads the centrist Blue and White party, met in December in Israel, sparking a heated debate in Israeli political circles.

Lapid’s predecessor Bennett refused to meet Abbas.

Israel, Arab countries deepen cooperation ahead of Biden visit

Biden is due to visit Israel and the occupied West Bank from July 13 to 15, and plans to hold talks with Lapid and Abbas before heading to Saudi Arabia.

After a visit to Paris this week, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron, Lapid said he did not rule out a meeting with Abbas, but said it was “not a priority” in the run-up to Israeli elections on November 1.

US president Joe Biden Mahmud Abbas Benny Gantz YAIR LAPID Palestine Israel relation

Comments

1000 characters

Israel PM, defence minister talk to Abbas ahead of Biden visit

Amid economic crunch, sales slow at Pakistan Eid holiday market

Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat in high point of biggest Covid-era Hajj

PM Shehbaz offers condolence for death of Japan’s Shinzo Abe

Abe assassination raises questions about Japan's VIP security

Keep safe distance from broken wires, cables: K-Electric issues guidelines for rain

'Far from a soft landing': expert says joblessness, business defaults to rise after rate-hike

Tesla sells record high China-made vehicles in June

Oil heads for weekly loss as recession fears trump tight supply

Pakistan’s first 500MW floating solar power plant to be installed at Keenjhar

UK think tank calls for global digital currency rules

Read more stories