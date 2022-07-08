Abe shooting suspect said he used handmade gun: Japanese police

TOKYO: Japanese police on Friday named the suspected killer of former prime minister Shinzo Abe as unemployed 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, who told officers he had used a handmade gun.

“That’s the suspect’s assertion, and we have determined that (the gun) is clearly handmade in appearance, although our analysis is currently ongoing,” a police officer in Nara region, where the assassination took place, told reporters.

Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while making campaign speech