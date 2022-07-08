AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

Mushtaq Ghumman 08 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased Discos tariffs by Rs1.55 per unit to recover Rs39 billion from consumers as additional cost for second quarter October-December FY 2021-22 under Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) mechanism to be effective July 1, 2022.

Discos initially had sought positive adjustment of Rs41.024 billion for second quarter of previous fiscal year on account of capacity charges, variable O&M, Use of System Charges (UoSC) and Market Operator Fee (MOF), impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA and over recovery of Energy Purchase Price (EPP).

However, during the hearing on April 28, 2022, the representatives of Discos revised their requested adjustment downward to Rs39.001 billion at the rate of Rs 1.5547 per unit.

Rs7.91 hike in base tariffs of Discos approved

The Authority, in its determination has approved the requested increase for second quarter of FY 2021-22 in QTA.

