AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Coal, LNG import initiated for power generation: Miftah

Zaheer Abbasi 08 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Thursday expressed his optimism that there will be a substantial reduction in loadshedding in the coming few days as the government has started importing coal and LNG.

Speaking at a news conference here, the minister said that the government has brought the economy to stability and China has rolled over loans and provided $2.4 billion to Pakistan which led to an increase in foreign exchange reserves.

In reply to a question about the report for the delay in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, he stated that there is no hindrance in it (the IMF agreement) and hopefully there would be a positive outcome in the next few days.

The minister said that as there was a decline in ghee, petrol, and wheat prices in the international market, prices of ghee and flour would also decline in the country but did not hint at passing on their impact to the people.

The finance minister once again held the previous government responsible for the prevailing load shedding in the country and stated that the PTI had not completed the projects initiated by the PML-N government, including Trimmu and Karot power projects. The demand for electricity was over 30,000 MW before rainfall and the production was not adequate, and now the government has started producing 5,000 MW, which was not being produced due to fuel unavailability and adding 2,500 MW by making, operational, the shutdown power plants.

The minister said that the present government is producing more electricity compared to what was being produced by the previous government during the last four years, adding that the coal from Afghanistan and South Africa is being imported and LNG is also being imported LNG.

He expressed the hope that load shedding would be reduced in the next few days.

Energy our top priority, Miftah tells US team

He also mentioned about the solar policy on whom the prime minister was given a briefing earlier and a decision was taken to announce on 1st August. The minister did not hint at any decrease in petroleum prices due to the decrease in the global market and stated that an increase in diesel and petrol prices was needed.

He also came hard on the PTI’s stance against the decision taken by the Punjab government to provide relief of up to 100 units.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LNG IMF LNG IMPORT coal finance minister foreign exchange reserves power generation Miftah Ismail Power load shedding

Comments

1000 characters

Coal, LNG import initiated for power generation: Miftah

QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

Burden of hike in gas prices to be passed on to rich: minister

May FCA: Nepra allows Discos Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

PM-led body to unveil solar policy on Aug 1

Pakistan among states facing most severe consequences of surging prices

Inflation may remain on the higher side: SBP

Policy rate hiked by 125bps to 15pc to cool economy, contain inflation, propel PKR

ECP suspends Punjab’s free power scheme till after by-polls

Read more stories