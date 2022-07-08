Flash floods claim 20 more lives

ISLAMABAD: Flash floods triggered by monsoon rains across the country have claimed 20 more lives in the past 24 hours taking the national tally to 97; moreover, 101 persons are injured and 707 houses destroyed.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 10 more people were killed in Balochistan province owing to various rain-related incidents, while five people died in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), three in Punjab and two in Sindh. Balochistan has reported 49 deaths, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 17, Sindh 11, GB 10, Punjab five, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) four deaths, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) one death.

Out of 101 injuries reported so far, Balochistan has reported 48 injuries, KPK 24, Punjab 10, AJK eight, Sindh seven, and GB four.

Out of 707 houses damaged 481 are partially and 226 are completely destroyed. In Balochistan, 241 houses are partially damaged, in KPK 217, in GB 20, in AJK two, and in Sindh one.

Out of 226 houses totally destroyed, 112 are in Balochistan, 60 in KPK and 54 in AJK.

The floods have also killed 1,326 cattle heads, of which 741 in AJK, 446 in Balochistan and in 139 in KPK.

According to Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, at this moment the rains across Pakistan are 87 percent more than the average downpour. Balochistan has received 274 percent more than normal, Sindh 261 percent more, Azad Jammu and Kashmir received 49 percent more rains, Gilgit Baltistan received 67 percent less rains than anticipated, Punjab 22 percent less and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 28 percent less rains.

Meanwhile, apropos Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) press release stating that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating countrywide and are likely to strengthen during Eid Holidays, i.e., 9th and 10th July.

Therefore, rain-wind/ thundershower/ heavy falls are expected in various parts of the country.

Likewise, NDMA has issued a fresh advisory to the concerned federal ministries/ departments, respective provincial governments, their line departments including PIDs, PDMAs/ GBDMA/ SDMA, District Administrations/ DDMAs, Municipal Administrations and major metropolis to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures.

Keeping in view the expected situation during the Eid holidays, the NDMA has specifically advised rescue departments to make personnel, staff, and equipment available to cope with any rain/ flood-related incident.

The NDMA has also advised the relevant departments to ensure pre-placement of necessary inventory/equipment along with the availability of POL at identified vulnerable locations to back-up generators for de-watering pumps in case of urban flooding. Moreover, there is a need for efficient solid waste management to avoid choking of main sewerage and storm water drains in view of Eidul Azha. Furthermore, the NDMA has instructed relevant departments to coordinate with NHA, FWO, and C&W for the restoration of roads and pre-placement of necessary machinery at a strategic location to respond to land sliding immediately.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022