RTO Lahore surpasses revenue target for FY21-22

LAHORE: The Regional Tax Office Lahore has surpassed revenue target for the fiscal year 2021-22, collecting Rs 211,340 million against a target of Rs 209,922 million.

It may be noted that the collection during the corresponding fiscal year stood at Rs 152,268 million. Accordingly, the RTO Lahore has registered an absolute increase of Rs 59,072 million, or 39 percent.

So far as the revised target for tax collection for the month of June 2022 is concerned, it was Rs 26,000 million while the RTO Lahore has collected Rs 25,761 million and is likely to cross the revised target with the addition of tax collection from the Mufassil.

It is worth noting that the collection for the month of June 2021 was recorded at Rs 20,399 million and collection for the month of June 2022 is Rs 5,601 million higher, showing an increase of 28 percent.

Chief Commissioner RTO Lahore Nasir Iqbal said his field formation has secured 130 registrations under Point of Sale (POS) integration during the month of June 2022. He said the RTO Lahore is the only field formation in country achieving 100 plus integrations for the consecutive 5th month as it had integrated 112 in the month of February, followed by 120 in March, 104 in April, 150, May and finally 130 in the month of June.

Meanwhile, sources from the anti-smuggling wings of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Lahore, told it has seized a huge quantity of smuggled/non-duty paid goods and vehicles, Rs 5964.93 million during the course of counter smuggling operations in Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions in the financial year July, 2021 to June, 2022.

The smuggled goods seized included high quality fabric, tyres, cigarettes, skimmed milk powder and other food items, garments, betel nuts, tobacco, medicines, cosmetics, etc.

Moreover, they said, a special campaign was launched against the smuggled/non duty paid vehicles which resulted in the seizures of 145 luxury vehicles including Toyota Land Cruiser (V8), Toyota Hilux Surf, BMW, Mercedes, Toyota Mark X, etc. The value of seized vehicles amounts to Rs 624.80 million, which is 42 percent higher than the value of total seizures during the previous financial year.

In addition, said sources, the revenue figures of auction and duty/taxes collected on release of non notified goods stand at Rs 816 million which were deposited into the national exchequer. The percentage of revenue collected through auction this year is about 147 percent higher than the corresponding period of the last financial year. The strategy adopted by the Collectorate proved to be effective in prevention of transportation of smuggled goods to the markets of major cities of central Punjab, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022