KPT handled 51.71m tons cargo, 2.21m TEUs containers in 2021-22

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) remained fully functional and operational on round the clock basis and its operations, including export and import witnessed 51.71 million tons cargo and 2.21 million TEUs containers at the end of financial year 2021-22 whereas the same corresponding year 2020-21 remained 52.28 million tons cargo and 2.30 million TEUs containers.

The breakup shows, dry cargo import and export at the end financial year 2021-22 closed at 36.64 million tons as against 39.94 million tons the same corresponding year 2020-21. Similarly, this financial year (2021-22), liquid bulk cargo import and export increased by 22 percent and closed at 15.07 million tons as compared 12.33 million tons was handled last year 2020-21.

The breakup shows, the import cargo at the end of financial year 2021-22 remained closed at 35.54 million tons as against 36.47 million tons at the same corresponding year 2020-21. Similarly, the same financial year (2021-22), liquid bulk cargo import registered 14.07 million tons as compared 11.80 million tons was handled at last year 2020-21 with remarkable increased by 19 percent.

In continuation of above, the break-up of export cargo at the end of financial year 2021-22 was remained closed at 16.17 million tons as against 15.81 million tons at the same corresponding year 2020-21 which seems on higher side with 2.27 percent growth.

At the end of financial year 2021-22 the container handling at KPT of import and export including all private container terminals remained closed at 2.21 million TEUs (twenty feet equivalent unit) from 2.29 million TEUs handled last year i.e. 2020-21. The breakdown shows the import containers remained 1.10 million TEUs against 1.15 million TEUs handled last year similarly the export containers was 1.11 million TEUs from 1.14 million TEUs a year ago.

KPT by the Grace of Almighty, with a solid support by the government and a wholehearted activity by its stakeholders, hard work by the workforce continues as a flag bearer of success in Pakistan economic front against a world wise gloom of recession.

KPT always preferred to facilitate its port users and the trade community through best business policies in this regards KPT always endeavors on facilitating its port users through adopting friendly business policies in line with the policies of present government. Cognizant of its importance the KPT is more focused in its approaches on right track.

Moreover, the KPT hopes to do even better with an eye on its prospective business plan for the short and medium term future with encouragement from the Government through its friendly policies and whole hearted participation from the private sector the tide of success should, God willing, continue unabated.

