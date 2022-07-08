IHC launches Justice Reforms Project

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday launched Justice Reforms Project with the resolve of giving a new concept of provision of justice in the 21st Century and restoration of public trust in the judicial system.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the IHC building on Thursday, and Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar addressed the participants while judges of the IHC and the district courts, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Jahanzeb Khan and the bar representatives were also present.

The aim of this judicial reforms project is to bring reforms in the judicial system by keeping in view the needs of the 21st Century so that the people’s trust could be restored on the judiciary. This project would focus on the reforms in the IHC and district courts of the federal capital.

The project has three key objectives which include the establishment of Islamabad Justice Delivery System comprising modern technology which is active and harmonious to the requirements of the future. Another objective of the system is to provide justice to the citizens of Islamabad through an effective delivery system. It also aimed at the establishment of an effective judicial decision-making system based on data and information system.

A steering committee would be constituted to monitor the project and Chief Justice of IHC, judges and other departments would be included in the committee.

Addressing the ceremony, Justice Minallah said that process of injustice began from the police stations and revenue offices and then, people pinned hope on the judiciary. However, he remarked that justice is also not being provided in judiciary and its main reason is that justice perhaps never remained a priority of the state.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022