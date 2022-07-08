AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC launches Justice Reforms Project

Terence J Sigamony 08 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday launched Justice Reforms Project with the resolve of giving a new concept of provision of justice in the 21st Century and restoration of public trust in the judicial system.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the IHC building on Thursday, and Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar addressed the participants while judges of the IHC and the district courts, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Jahanzeb Khan and the bar representatives were also present.

The aim of this judicial reforms project is to bring reforms in the judicial system by keeping in view the needs of the 21st Century so that the people’s trust could be restored on the judiciary. This project would focus on the reforms in the IHC and district courts of the federal capital.

The project has three key objectives which include the establishment of Islamabad Justice Delivery System comprising modern technology which is active and harmonious to the requirements of the future. Another objective of the system is to provide justice to the citizens of Islamabad through an effective delivery system. It also aimed at the establishment of an effective judicial decision-making system based on data and information system.

A steering committee would be constituted to monitor the project and Chief Justice of IHC, judges and other departments would be included in the committee.

Addressing the ceremony, Justice Minallah said that process of injustice began from the police stations and revenue offices and then, people pinned hope on the judiciary. However, he remarked that justice is also not being provided in judiciary and its main reason is that justice perhaps never remained a priority of the state.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IHC Justice Athar Minallah Justice Reforms Project judicial system CJP IHC

Comments

1000 characters

IHC launches Justice Reforms Project

QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

May FCA: Nepra allows Discos Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

Burden of hike in gas prices to be passed on to rich: minister

Policy rate hiked by 125bps to 15pc to cool economy, contain inflation, propel PKR

Inflation may remain on the higher side: SBP

Pakistan among states facing most severe consequences of surging prices

PM-led body to unveil solar policy on Aug 1

Coal, LNG import initiated for power generation: Miftah

ECP suspends Punjab’s free power scheme till after by-polls

Read more stories