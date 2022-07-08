AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US charges two Homeland Security workers in Chinese spying scheme

Reuters 08 Jul, 2022

WASHINGTON: US prosecutors charged two men tied to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as part of what federal law enforcement officials have called a “transnational repression scheme” on behalf of the Chinese government to spy on and harass dissidents living in the United States.

The two charged were Craig Miller, who has worked as a DHS deportation officer for 15 years in Minnesota, and Derrick Taylor, a retired DHS law enforcement agent now working as a private investigator in California, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a grand jury returned an indictment charging the two men and three others with crimes committed while acting as alleged Chinese agents, the department said in a statement.

“We will defend the rights of people in the United States to engage in free speech and political expression,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen. “These individuals aided agents of a foreign government in seeking to suppress dissenting voices who have taken refuge here.” Of the three other individuals, two were previously arrested as part of an earlier related complaint in March: Fan “Frank” Liu and Matthew Ziburis. The third individual, Qiang “Jason” Sun, remains at large, prosecutors for the Eastern District of New York said.

Miller and Taylor were arrested in June, they said.

The charges include obstruction of justice for allegedly destroying evidence after FBI agents asked about use of a law enforcement database with information on US-based Chinese dissidents. The Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

US prosecutors Homeland Security workers Chinese spying scheme US federal law enforcement

Comments

1000 characters

US charges two Homeland Security workers in Chinese spying scheme

QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

May FCA: Nepra allows Discos Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

Burden of hike in gas prices to be passed on to rich: minister

Policy rate hiked by 125bps to 15pc to cool economy, contain inflation, propel PKR

Inflation may remain on the higher side: SBP

Pakistan among states facing most severe consequences of surging prices

PM-led body to unveil solar policy on Aug 1

Coal, LNG import initiated for power generation: Miftah

ECP suspends Punjab’s free power scheme till after by-polls

Read more stories