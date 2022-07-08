AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Australian dollar gets some reprieve from record trade data

Reuters 08 Jul, 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered near multi-year lows on Thursday, having been shoved around by global market turmoil, but got a welcome lift from data showing Australia’s largest trade surplus on record.

The Aussie was up 0.6% at $0.6815, having again survived a test of major support in the $0.6750/6762 range which marks a two-year low hit earlier in the week.

The kiwi dollar remained under pressure at $0.6180, not far off its recent two-year low of $0.6125.

Both found support from a sell off in the euro which has been hammered by the energy crisis in Europe. The euro was down at A$1.4974, having now shed 2.2% for the week.

The Aussie also got a helping hand from date showing Australia’s trade surplus ballooned to A$16 billion in May, far exceeding forecasts of A$10.725 billion.

The lift in exports suggests trade will make a sizable contribution to economic growth in the June quarter and add to the case for more interest rate rises from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which hiked by 50 basis points (bps) to 1.35% earlier this week.

The hikes have done little for the Aussie, however, which has faced greater headwinds from nascent COVID-19 flare-ups across China, falling commodity prices and a darkening global outlook.

Analysts at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia noted that the Aussie has been whipped around wildly since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in late February.

Its trading range from highs to lows has widened to 6.2%, well above the median monthly range of 4% which had held since the start of the century.

“In addition to the war in Europe, China’s economy under lockdown and growing concerns about recession in the major economies have also contributed to a pick-up in volatility,” they added.

In New Zealand, investors are looking ahead to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s meeting next week. Markets have already priced in a 50 bps hike, with a 90% chance of another 50 bps increase at the August meeting.

Michael Gordon, acting chief economist at Westpac New Zealand, said that the RBNZ will need to “carry through with the interest rate hikes it has signalled, or risk undoing its good work so far on bringing inflation pressures under control”.

Euro Australian Dollar New Zealand dollar commodity prices Bank of Australia

Comments

1000 characters

Australian dollar gets some reprieve from record trade data

QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

Burden of hike in gas prices to be passed on to rich: minister

May FCA: Nepra allows Discos Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

PM-led body to unveil solar policy on Aug 1

Coal, LNG import initiated for power generation: Miftah

Pakistan among states facing most severe consequences of surging prices

Inflation may remain on the higher side: SBP

Policy rate hiked by 125bps to 15pc to cool economy, contain inflation, propel PKR

ECP suspends Punjab’s free power scheme till after by-polls

Read more stories