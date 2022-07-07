In letter to PM Shehbaz, President Alvi says 'deeply concerned' about harassment of journalists

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveying his deep concern on the rising incidents of harassment of journalists and media persons in Pakistan, APP reported.

President Alvi said the recent incidents of violence against journalists reflected a mindset of “intolerance which would have negative repercussions on democracy’s future and freedom of expression in the country.”

“Besides creating fear in Pakistan, such actions also come under international focus and tarnish the image of our country,” he added.

Alvi said Pakistan stood at the 157th position in the Freedom of Press Index, 2022. He noted that numerous international organisations including Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International (AI), and the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) had attributed “harassment, intimidation and physical violence against journalists as the main reasons for the dismal position of Pakistan" in the Freedom of Press Index.

“Among those killed were Aziz Memon and Nazim Jokhio. Matiullah Jan was abducted in broad daylight from a busy area of Islamabad. Asad Ali Toor and Absar Alam were assaulted and injured by unidentified men.

“Ayaz Amir was attacked, humiliated and bruised by unknown persons on the road during rush hours in the presence of many eyewitnesses in Lahore. Multiple FIRs (first information report) have been registered against Sami Ibrahim, Arshad Sharif, Sabir Shakir, Imran Riaz Khan and Moeed Pirzada at various police stations in a number of cities across the country,” the letter noted.

The letter said journalists in the country were subjected to charges of sedition and terrorism to “stifle dissent and criticism against the powerful elements of state”.

Alvi argued that such actions also undermined the efforts of the judiciary, saying that if relief was provided in one area, another case was registered in another area with “mala fide intention to continue harassment”.

“It appears that a reign of terror has been unleashed against the media persons who have independent opinions.

“Actions or inactions of previous governments should not be used as a ruse to repeat similar violations and such a stance is both untenable and a lame excuse. Rather than taking the country in a progressive and positive direction, such comparisons become a justification to do worse in retaliation,” the president said.