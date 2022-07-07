AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

In letter to PM Shehbaz, President Alvi says 'deeply concerned' about harassment of journalists

  • Says recent incidents of violence against journalists reflect a mindset of intolerance which would have negative repercussions
APP 07 Jul, 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveying his deep concern on the rising incidents of harassment of journalists and media persons in Pakistan, APP reported.

President Alvi said the recent incidents of violence against journalists reflected a mindset of “intolerance which would have negative repercussions on democracy’s future and freedom of expression in the country.”

“Besides creating fear in Pakistan, such actions also come under international focus and tarnish the image of our country,” he added.

Alvi said Pakistan stood at the 157th position in the Freedom of Press Index, 2022. He noted that numerous international organisations including Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International (AI), and the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) had attributed “harassment, intimidation and physical violence against journalists as the main reasons for the dismal position of Pakistan" in the Freedom of Press Index.

“Among those killed were Aziz Memon and Nazim Jokhio. Matiullah Jan was abducted in broad daylight from a busy area of Islamabad. Asad Ali Toor and Absar Alam were assaulted and injured by unidentified men.

“Ayaz Amir was attacked, humiliated and bruised by unknown persons on the road during rush hours in the presence of many eyewitnesses in Lahore. Multiple FIRs (first information report) have been registered against Sami Ibrahim, Arshad Sharif, Sabir Shakir, Imran Riaz Khan and Moeed Pirzada at various police stations in a number of cities across the country,” the letter noted.

The letter said journalists in the country were subjected to charges of sedition and terrorism to “stifle dissent and criticism against the powerful elements of state”.

Alvi argued that such actions also undermined the efforts of the judiciary, saying that if relief was provided in one area, another case was registered in another area with “mala fide intention to continue harassment”.

“It appears that a reign of terror has been unleashed against the media persons who have independent opinions.

“Actions or inactions of previous governments should not be used as a ruse to repeat similar violations and such a stance is both untenable and a lame excuse. Rather than taking the country in a progressive and positive direction, such comparisons become a justification to do worse in retaliation,” the president said.

President alvi Journalism Pakistan media Democracy in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

In letter to PM Shehbaz, President Alvi says 'deeply concerned' about harassment of journalists

SBP increases key interest rate by 125 basis points, takes it to 15%

Power crisis: Pakistan's request for LNG fails, not a single offer received

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plunge again, now stand at $9.8bn

Brent holds above $100 in tussle between supply, recession fears

Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister, dragged down by scandals

United Arab Emirates set to run Kabul airport in deal with Taliban

Pakistan to announce national solar energy policy on August 1

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

ECP suspends Punjab CM's electricity scheme till by-polls

11MFY22: Govt debt jumps 15.7% to Rs44.64tr

Read more stories