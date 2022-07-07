AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU will deny G20 as ‘propaganda forum’ for Russia

AFP 07 Jul, 2022

BRUSSELS: The EU will prevent Russia using a G20 meeting in Indonesia as a “propaganda forum” for its disinformation on the impacts of its war in Ukraine, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

Energy and food crises exacerbated by Russia’s invasion “feature prominently on the agenda of the G20” meeting of foreign ministers, to be attended by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, his spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said.

Russian President Vladimir “Putin’s appalling war of aggression against Ukraine excludes any business as usual, and will be clearly addressed,” she said.

“We refute Russian disinformation and its attempt to use the G20 as a propaganda forum.”

Borrell has no meeting scheduled with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the two-day gathering in Bali.

While the EU, the United States and Western partners have snubbed Russian delegations in other international meetings since the invasion of Ukraine, the G20 was seen as an outreach opportunity to other countries that might be swayed by Moscow’s narrative.

US, Chinese foreign ministers to meet at G-20 this week

But Massrali said that “Russia’s high level political participation at the G20 meeting may pose a threat to the G20’s credibility, efficiency and relevance”.

She added: “We are committed to ensuring the success of the G20 forum ministerial in Bali, but we will not allow Moscow to abuse G20 as its own propaganda platform.”

Indonesia, the G20’s host country, has invited Putin to a follow-up summit in Bali in November despite Western efforts to freeze him out.

But in an effort to balance that event it has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Massrali said there was no question of the EU boycotting the G20, calling it “too important also for the developing countries and for the emerging economies”.

“We need to ensure that multilateralism can work in times of crisis,” she said.

EU Josep Borrell G20 propaganda forum Nabila Massrali

Comments

1000 characters

EU will deny G20 as ‘propaganda forum’ for Russia

SBP increases key interest rate by 125 basis points, takes it to 15%

Power crisis: Pakistan's request for LNG fails, not a single offer received

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plunge again, now stand at $9.8bn

Brent holds above $100 in tussle between supply, recession fears

Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister, dragged down by scandals

United Arab Emirates set to run Kabul airport in deal with Taliban

Pakistan to announce national solar energy policy on August 1

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

ECP suspends Punjab CM's electricity scheme till by-polls

11MFY22: Govt debt jumps 15.7% to Rs44.64tr

Read more stories