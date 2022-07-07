AGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
EFERT 89.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
EPCL 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
FCCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
GGGL 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 79.98 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.33%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PRL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.36%)
TREET 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 78.07 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.38%)
UNITY 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,083 Increased By 11 (0.27%)
BR30 15,004 Increased By 114.2 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,255 Increased By 94.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,694 Increased By 33.2 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FBR slaps Rs42.3 million tax liability on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

  • Singer has one month to pay the amount
BR Web Desk 07 Jul, 2022

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a Rs42.3 million tax liability on prominent singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan over undisclosed bank accounts, reported Aaj News.

According to FBR, the singer declared only two bank accounts when he was being investigated. The tax collection entity also summoned Rahat for questioning during which he failed to satisfy the officials.

The tax liability is to be paid within one month.

Rahat Fateh Ali announces schedule of ’The Legacy USA Tour

This is not the first time that the singer is facing a tax case.

In 2020, Rahat the FBR had launched a probe into income generated from Khan’s concerts abroad.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan denies getting notice from India for smuggling money

In 2017, Khan’s bank accounts were seized over evasion of tax. At the time, the FBR had maintained that action was taken due to non-payment of income tax worth more than Rs3 million in 2015.

In 2011, Khan was called to the Lahore Regional Tax Office after his return from a foreign tour and informed by members of the FBR that he had not paid his taxes for the past five years despite the board’s repeated notifications. Khan had pleaded ignorance of Pakistani tax laws and procedures and promised to file tax returns on time henceforth.

FIA FBR tax evasion Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Comments

1000 characters
NoVoice Jul 07, 2022 02:09pm
Good. let high profile targets be penalized. that will show public that all have to pay. not just those running factories. A few property dealers cases should also be highlighted.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

FBR slaps Rs42.3 million tax liability on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Pakistan's request for LNG fails, not a single offer received

IMF explains how country can realise its export potential

Lifeline consumers spared: PD proposes massive increase in gas prices

UK's Boris Johnson will resign, BBC reports

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Blue Line, Green Line Metro Bus services in Islamabad

Brent holds above $100 in tussle between supply, recession fears

‘In the mouth of dragons’: Melting glaciers threaten Pakistan’s north

SBP says banks/MFBs to keep selected branches open on Friday

Taliban excavate ex-leader Mullah Omar's 'getaway car'

Read more stories