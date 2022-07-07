FBR slaps Rs42.3 million tax liability on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a Rs42.3 million tax liability on prominent singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan over undisclosed bank accounts, reported Aaj News.

According to FBR, the singer declared only two bank accounts when he was being investigated. The tax collection entity also summoned Rahat for questioning during which he failed to satisfy the officials.

The tax liability is to be paid within one month.

This is not the first time that the singer is facing a tax case.

In 2020, Rahat the FBR had launched a probe into income generated from Khan’s concerts abroad.

In 2017, Khan’s bank accounts were seized over evasion of tax. At the time, the FBR had maintained that action was taken due to non-payment of income tax worth more than Rs3 million in 2015.

In 2011, Khan was called to the Lahore Regional Tax Office after his return from a foreign tour and informed by members of the FBR that he had not paid his taxes for the past five years despite the board’s repeated notifications. Khan had pleaded ignorance of Pakistani tax laws and procedures and promised to file tax returns on time henceforth.