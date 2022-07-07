AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Boris Johnson resigns as British PM

Reuters Updated 07 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was resigning as Britain’s prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party.

New UK finance minister Zahawi says PM Johnson must go

“The process of choosing that new leader should begin now,” Johnson said at the door of Number 10 Downing Street.

“And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place.”

The final blow? UK PM Boris Johnson loses two key ministers

Below is the opening text of a speech he made outside his official Downing Street residence announcing his resignation:

“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister, and I’ve agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week. And I’ve today appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until the new leader is in place.”

“So I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voting Conservative for the first time:

‘Thank you for that incredible mandate, the biggest Conservative majority since 1987, the biggest share of the vote since 1979.’

“And the reason I have fought so hard in the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do so, but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019.

“And of course, I’m immensely proud of the achievements of this government: from getting Brexit done to settling our relations with the continent for over half a century. Reclaiming the power for this country to make its own laws in parliament, getting us all through the pandemic, delivering the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, the fastest exit from lockdown, and in the last few months, leading the West in standing up to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.”

More to follow

Boris Johnson resigns as British PM

