Australia consider Maxwell as spin all-rounder for second Test

GALLE: All-rounder Glenn Maxwell remains in Australia’s plans for the second Test against Covid-hit Sri Lanka on an expected turner at Galle, skipper Pat Cummins said Thursday.

Maxwell, a batsman who bowls off-spin, will fight for a place in the team with fast bowler Mitchell Starc as the tourists look to clinch the series in the final match starting Friday.

Cummins said he will announce the XI at the toss.

“Same 12 (as in the last match), we are going to have a look at the wicket today, maybe in the morning as well and see what they end up doing with it,” Cummins told reporters after having a first look at the pitch.

“The wicket may be different to last week,” he said. “Last week we probably didn’t need two quicks but we know Mitchell Starc’s class, so wait and see.”

Cummins said Maxwell, who last played a Test in 2017, will come in “as a spinning all-rounder at (number) eight” if he is picked. The tourists won the opener by 10 wickets inside three days with off-spinner Nathan Lyon taking nine wickets.

Sri Lanka have been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak with Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay and Asitha Fernando all testing positive for the virus.

Sri Lanka had already reinforced their spin bowling contingent with the addition of Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage and Prabath Jayasuriya along with all-rounder Lakshita Manasinghe, who bowls off-spin.

Lakshan Sandakan, a left-arm wrist spinner who last played a Test in 2018, was added Thursday to the squad as further cover.